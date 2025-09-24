The two vessels from Shearwater’s fleet will undertake combined 3D and 2D seismic surveys across the Mahanadi and Krishna-Godavari basins. Credit: Sad Agus/Shutterstock.com.

Shearwater Geoservices has secured a seven vessel-months streamer contract from Oil India Limited (OIL), with operations scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025 (Q4 2025).

The award marks Shearwater’s tenth consecutive season of data acquisition offshore India.

The contract will use two vessels from Shearwater’s fleet to undertake combined 3D and 2D seismic surveys across the Mahanadi and Krishna-Godavari basins.

The scope of work includes the acquisition of around 5,000km² of 3D seismic data and more than 4,000km² of 2D seismic data.

Commenting on the latest award, Shearwater CEO Irene Waage Basili said: “Shearwater is returning [to] India for our tenth consecutive season to acquire high-quality data.

“We are a significant contributor to India’s strategy of lowering the country’s energy deficit, having supported both the National Seismic Programme and Indian oil companies with 2D, 3D and OBN [ocean bottom node] data acquisition.

“Building understanding of the geology in this promising region is key to unlocking future investment opportunities for our client.”

Shearwater is a global marine geoscience and technology company focused on offshore data acquisition and processing.

The company employs seismic vessels and advanced equipment to explore beneath the seabed and processes the data using proprietary software.

Last month, Shearwater Geoservices secured a contract for a deep-water OBN seismic survey in Ghana’s Jubilee and TEN fields, operated by Tullow and its partners.

This marked the first deep-water OBN project in Ghana, after Shearwater’s recent deployment of the SW Tasman vessel and Pearl node OBN platform in Côte d’Ivoire and Angola.

The two-month survey is set to commence in Q4 2025.

Last year, Shearwater was commissioned by Petronas for a substantial 3D seismic survey in Suriname.