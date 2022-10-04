The project is scheduled to start in first quarter 2023 and is expected to last approximately six month

Shearwater GeoServices awarded large Petrobras deepwater OBN survey. (Credit: Shearwater GeoServices)

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS (“Shearwater”) today announced an award for a large deepwater ocean bottom node (OBN) survey over the Petrobras-operated Grand Iara Project, involving the Berbigão, Sururu, and Shared Reservoir of Atapu, in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

The project is scheduled to start in first quarter 2023 and is expected to last approximately six months. The node deployment area covers a total of 1,309 sqkm, utilising nodes deployed by ROV, and Shearwater’s industry-leading 3×2 six-string omni-directional triple source.

“This is a significant contract and a solid addition to our backlog for the first half of 2023, confirming our leadership in the fast-growing deepwater OBN segment of the marine seismic industry. We are very pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with Petrobras and to support them with another large deepwater OBN project,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

Source: Company Press Release