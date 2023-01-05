The first contract is for a second 4D monitor survey over the Jubarte (Humpback) and Baleia Anã fields, expected to start in the third quarter of 2023

Shearwater GeoServices announces Petrobras 4D contracts at Jubarte and Tartaruga Verde fields in Campos Basin, Brazil. (Credit: C Morrison from Pixabay)

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS (“Shearwater”) is pleased to announce the award of two contracts for 4D seismic surveys with Petrobras for the Jubarte and Tartaruga Verde fields in the Campos Basin offshore Brazil. Combined, the two surveys together add eight months to the company’s order book.

The first contract is for a second 4D monitor survey over the Jubarte (Humpback) and Baleia Anã fields, expected to start in the third quarter of 2023.

The second contract covers acquisition of a high-resolution baseline 4D survey, together with gravity and magnetic measurements, over the Tartaruga Verde (Green Turtle) field. The survey is expected start early 2024.

“Shearwater has a strong track record in Brazil and a well-established relationship with Petrobras. We look forward to applying our world leading time-lapse geophysical survey capabilities to these large projects,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

Source: Company Press Release