Under the contract, SGRE will deliver 80 of its SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbines along with 15-year long-term service agreement.

Image: Yunlin power plant is located approximately six kms from shore in the Taiwan Strait. Photo: Courtesy of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.

Spanish wind turbines manufacturer and wind service provider Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has secured an order from wpd offshore to supply turbines for the 640MW Yunlin offshore wind power plant in Taiwan.

The Yunlin power plant is located approximately 6km from shore in the Taiwan Strait, and is expected to feature 80 SG 8.0-167 DD type offshore wind turbines.

In May 2018, the company was selected as preferred supplier for the project and the order marks the first firm order in Asia Pacific (APAC) for the SG 8.0-167 DD, including a 15-year long-term service agreement.

The construction at the wind power plant is expected to start in 2019, while the wind turbine installation is expected to start in 2020.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy offshore business unit CEO Andreas Nauen “We are extremely satisfied that the preferred supplier agreement we reached with wpd offshore one year ago has materialized into a firm order.

“It is furthermore encouraging to be able to introduce the SG 8.0-167 DD in APAC with an order of this volume. There is an increasing number of such sizeable opportunities in the region, and we are looking forward to contributing further to the growth of offshore wind in this part of the world.”

In October 2018, the company announced that the project will feature the localized towers in 2021, through CS Wind and Chin Fong Machine Industrial, under partnership in Taichung harbour, satisfying the official localization requirements on turbine components.

SGRE APAC region offshore general manager Niels Steenberg said: “We are very proud that all the preparation work we did together with wpd and our suppliers unfolds into this important milestone.

“As the first large scale project in Taiwan, Yunlin will be setting up the scene for other later developments, and we will be needing continued support from local authorities and our partners to take on the challenges ahead.”

SGRE claims that its SG 8.0-167 DD wind turbine has 8MW rated capacity and a rotor with 167m diameter. The turbine has a swept area of 21,900m2 and uses SGRE B81 blade, which measures 81.4m.