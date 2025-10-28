The 528 system features a scalable architecture that adapts to ONGC’s varied survey needs. Credit: SERCEL.

Sercel has secured a contract with India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to deliver its 528 cable-based land seismic acquisition systems.

This order comprises three seismic acquisition systems, totalling 24,000 channels, along with 24,000 SG-5 geophones, with delivery anticipated by the end of the year.

ONGC plans to use these systems for oil and gas exploration across challenging terrains in India during the 2026 acquisition season.

The move constitutes one of the largest deployments of the 528 system in the region.

Launched in 2024, the 528 cable-based land seismic acquisition solution is noted for its operational flexibility, reduced power consumption and lightweight design.

It features a scalable architecture that adapts to ONGC’s varied survey needs.

The accompanying SG-5 geophones, noted for their high sensitivity and signal fidelity, will enhance seismic data quality, said Sercel.

Sercel CEO Jerome Denigot said: “We are proud to support ONGC’s exploration projects with our advanced 528 cable-based system.

“This contract highlights the confidence our customers place in our technology, which is robust, reliable and increases productivity, even in the most complex operational settings.

“With this latest success, Sercel continues to expand its footprint across key energy markets, reaffirming its position as a global leader in geophysical sensing solutions.”

According to Sercel, the 528 system represents a significant advancement in land seismic solutions.

It addresses operational and geophysical challenges by improving recording capacity, reliability and data fidelity.

The system builds on the established 508 technology, offering new features for enhanced operational efficiency.

Its flexible architecture supports both large-scale and smaller projects effectively.

The 528 system can be integrated with additional components including a vibrator electronics system.

It also offers backward compatibility with the 508 system, ensuring an easy transition and integration with existing technologies such as the VE564 and VE464.

Earlier this year, Viridien announced the sale of its Sercel Marlin offshore logistics management solution to ONGC to enhance the latter’s operations in India.

The agreement includes a five-year contract for dedicated on-premises software and support services.