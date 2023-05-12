The land package is a total of 288 square kilometres, less than 10 kilometres north of the Golden Grove mine, currently Western Australia’s premier location for VMS deposits and is approximately 370 km north-northeast of Perth

Sensore and Venture Minerals reach farm in agreement on Golden Grove North. (Credit: Jan Mallander from Pixabay)

SensOre Ltd (ASX:S3N)through its subsidiary EXAI (SensOre/Deutsche Rohstoff AG) have reached agreement with Venture Minerals (ASX:VMS) to farm-in to the Golden Grove North project on the terms above.

Richard Taylor, SensOre CEO, said: “We are excited about both the copper and lithium potential of the area. With our partners at Deutsche Rohstoff, we are building a compelling portfolio of lithium projects and honing new techniques for discriminating lithium fertility over large areas. We bring to the joint-venture with Venture Minerals a growing body of R&D from Western Australia to New South Wales on how to narrow in on Australia’s next generation lithium targets.”

The land package is a total of 288 square kilometres, less than 10 kilometres north of the Golden Grove mine, currently Western Australia’s premier location for VMS deposits and is approximately 370 km north-northeast of Perth. Venture Minerals has explored for VMS copper and identified the Vulcan rare earths target.

SensOre’s AI technology has identified new areas for VMS copper potential and in mid-2022 SensOre AI technology deployed over Western Australia predicted unidentified and untested lithium potential over the northern portion of the greenstone belt covered by the tenements. The predicted targets are considered consistent with the recognition of an emerging lithium pegmatite province over the greater Murchison region.

Geology covered by the Joint Venture tenements includesthe northern part of the Yalgoo-Singleton greenstone belt in the Murchison province. The greenstone belt is intruded by multiple phases of granitic intrusions of various compositions and ages including LCT pegmatites. The lower Luke Creek volcanic sequence in the east and north of the tenement package hosts the Golden Grove VMS camp of deposits to the south. VMS style copper, zinc, gold mineralisation has been located on the northern portion of the greenstone belt at the Orcus prospect.

