Senex also commissioned natural gas facilities at Roma North and Atlas in Australia. (Credit: 272447 from Pixabay)

Australian firm Senex Energy has completed its A$400m ($278m) Surat basin natural gas development project in Queensland, Australia.

The project involved the completion of 80 well drilling campaign, down from the originally planned 110 wells.

Senex managing director and CEO Ian Davies said that the Surat Basin natural gas development project is implemented with strong support from partners and stakeholders.

“In October 2018, Senex reached its Final Investment Decision for this $400 million capital program. Less than two years later, Roma North and Atlas have been successfully delivered – an industry leading achievement and a credit to all involved.

“We are proud to have worked closely with our partners Jemena and Easternwell, landholders, community and other stakeholders to successfully develop these critical natural gas resources for the east coast market.

“With proved and probable (2P) natural gas reserves in excess of 600 PJ across our Surat Basin acreage, Senex will be delivering natural gas to the domestic market for decades to come.”

Senex said it has also commissioned natural gas facilities at Roma North and Atlas. The two projects deliver a greenfield gas processing infrastructure capacity of over 20PJ a year.

In 2019, Senex Energy said it has achieved first gas sales from Project Atlas, nearly two months after bringing the Surat Basin gas project into production.

The first gas sales were made into the east coast market ahead of schedule with the buyer being CleanCo, a Queensland-based power generator.

Gas from the Project Atlas is supplied at the Wallumbilla Gas Hub in Queensland through a 60km buried pipeline.