The first unit began operations in August 2025. Credit: hrui/Shutterstock.com.

India’s Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi has virtually inaugurated the second unit of SJVN’s 1.32GW Buxar Thermal Power Plant, located in Chausa, Buxar district, Bihar.

The launch marks the completion of the facility, which now operates at its full intended capacity after the commissioning of the additional 660MW unit.

The ceremony was attended online by state and central government officials, including the Governor of Bihar, Syed Ata Hasnain, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, and India’s Union Minister Manohar Lal.

SJVN’s second unit represents an investment of Rs72.21bn ($777m) and forms part of a project managed by its wholly-owned subsidiary, SJVN Thermal.

The project as a whole carries a revised approved cost of Rs142.69bn.

SJVN’s Buxar project aims to generate approximately 9,828.72 million units of electricity annually at an 85% plant load factor, with a projected total generation of about 245,718 million units over 25 years.

A long-term power purchase agreement allocates 85% of the plant’s output to Bihar, intended to address the state’s growing electricity needs, particularly during peak demand periods.

The project is based on ultra super critical technology, which the company states is designed to improve operational efficiency and minimise environmental impact through modern emission-control systems.

Fuel supply for the plant is secured through an agreement with Central Coalfields, a subsidiary of Coal India.

PM Modi had previously laid the foundation stone for the project in March 2019. The first unit began operations in August 2025.

SJVN reports that the construction phase used significant quantities of domestically sourced materials, including approximately 254,932 metric tonnes of steel and 284,291 metric tonnes of cement, and provided employment for about 65,000 workers.

SJVN is a joint venture between the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh.

The company, classified as a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power, has an installed power generation capacity of 4.931GW, with an additional 3.860GW under construction.

SJVN states that alongside power generation, it implements community development programmes in areas affected by its projects.

In August 2026, TPREL commissioned a 190.5MW solar project at Kalasar in Rajasthan, India. The project forms part of tranche one of the SJVN firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) initiative.