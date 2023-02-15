The project remains subject to client final investment decision (FID)

Seaway7 awarded transport and installation cables contract. (Credit: Silke from Pixabay)

Seaway 7 ASA (Euronext Growth: SEAW7) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a large(1) contract for the transport and installation of inner-array grid and export cables on an undisclosed offshore wind farm project.

The scope includes the transport and installation of inner-array and export power cables and respective cable protection systems. Operations on the project will commence in 2023 and continue through 2024 and 2025.

The project remains subject to client final investment decision (FID).

(1) “Large” contracts are between $300m and $500m.

Source: Company Press Release