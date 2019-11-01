The contract scope includes the transportation, pre-piling and installation of 47 jacket foundations for wind turbines

Image: Subsea 7 secured contract for the Formosa 2 Offshore Wind Farm project in Taiwan. Photo: courtesy of doskey12 from Pixabay.

Subsea 7 announced the award of a sizeable(1) contract for Seaway 7 by Jan de Nul for the Formosa 2 Offshore Wind Farm project in Taiwan.

The contract scope includes the transportation, pre-piling and installation of 47 jacket foundations for wind turbines. Seaway 7 will execute the work in 2020 and 2021 using the heavy lift vessels Seaway Yudin and Seaway Strashnov.

Steph McNeill, SVP Subsea 7 Renewables & Heavy Lifting, said: “We are pleased to have the opportunity to continue to support the Jan De Nul Group in the development of the Formosa 1 and Formosa 2 wind farms in Taiwan. This contract builds upon our significant capability in the installation of large foundations in the offshore wind industry and increases our experience in the Taiwanese renewable energy sector.”