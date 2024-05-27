The new P-84 and P-85 platforms will be installed in the Atapu and Sépia fields, operated by Petrobras, to produce 225,000 barrels of oil per day and a processing capacity of 10 million cubic meters of gas per day, each

The P-84 (Atapu) and P-85 (Sépia) platforms will each have a daily production capacity of 225 thousand barrels of oil per day. (Credit: Petrobras)

Brazil’s national oil company Petrobras has awarded Seatrium a contract worth S$11bn ($8.15bn), for two floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel platforms.

Under the contract, Singapore’s state-owned ship-building company will build and supply P-84 and P-85 platforms, be installed in ultra-deep waters of the pre-salt of the Santos Basin.

The P-84 platform will be installed in the Atapu field and P-85 in the Sépia field, both operated by Petrobras, with the first oil date between 2029 and 2030.

P-84 and P-85 platforms will be designed to produce 225,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and a processing capacity of 10 million cubic meters of gas per day.

Seatrium CEO Chris Ong said: “We are honoured to be selected by Petrobras through a rigorous tender process to supply the P-84 and P-85 FPSO vessels, solidifying our position as the preferred partner for transformative projects.

“Through the One Seatrium Delivery Model, we are integrated globally to deliver cost-effective, value-added solutions to our esteemed customers.

“Leveraging our worldwide engineering, procurement and project management expertise in close collaboration with our customers, we will create quality assets with the highest safety standards and a lower carbon footprint, shaping the industry for a greener future.”

Seatrium intends to build the P-84 and P-85 platforms in the shipyards in Brazil, China and Singapore, with local content reaching 20% in P-84 and 25% in P-85.

The company will start constructing the P-84 and P-85 FPSOs in the first quarter of 2025 with the final delivery expected to be in 2029.

The two FPSOs will feature advanced technologies such as zero routine flaring and venting, variable speed drives and measures to control emissions and capture CO2.

Also, the platforms will focus on effective power generation and enhanced energy efficiency to achieve a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity, said the ship-building company.

Currently, the Atapu and Sépia fields are producing with two existing platforms, the P-70 and the FPSO Carioca, and the new P-84 and P-85 platforms will be the second units in their fields.