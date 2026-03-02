Seatrium delivers wind turbine installation vessel to Maersk Offshore Wind

The vessel features a main crane with a lifting capacity of 1,900t and a 180m hook height. Credit: Kaito Wai/Shutterstock.com.

Singapore-based Seatrium has delivered a new wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) to Maersk Offshore Wind, following the completion of sea trials and final readiness checks at its Tuas Boulevard Yard.

The WTIV is scheduled to depart in March for its first assignment at the Empire Wind project offshore New York, US.

Designed and built by Seatrium, the vessel features a main crane with a lifting capacity of 1,900t and a 180m hook height, supporting installation of turbines in the 15MW class and above.

The WTIV incorporates a feeder-based installation design that includes a stabilising system, allowing it to transfer wind components from feeder vessels even in challenging sea conditions.

This design meets US Jones Act requirements and is adaptable for deployment in other regions.

The construction programme included heavy-lift operations, full system integration and compliance validation by international classification societies.

Seatrium reported no lost time injuries during the project.

The WTIV aims to enhance operational efficiency by extending the weather window for installations and reducing overall project time and costs.

Seatrium’s continued activities span offshore substations, floating foundations, zero-emission vessels and specialised assets like WTIVs.

The Empire Wind project is expected to supply energy to approximately 500,000 households upon completion.

Seatrium Energy (Marketing) executive vice-president William Gu said: “We are proud to deliver this unique vessel to our partner, Maersk Offshore Wind, to advance the progress of the end customer’s wind farm development.

“This achievement not only underscores Seatrium’s engineering capabilities, it also reinforces the critical role we play in building the backbone to global offshore wind systems. As the world scales renewable energy at unprecedented speed, we remain dedicated to delivering innovative, future-ready solutions that drive the next generation of offshore wind development.”

Seatrium states that this delivery aligns with its ongoing expansion in the offshore wind sector.

In December 2025, Seatrium and GE Vernova jointly secured a contract with Dutch transmission operator TenneT to supply a 2.2GW high-voltage direct current offshore grid connection for the BalWin5 project in German waters.