Searcher will use broadband PSDM and FWI technology for the project. Credit: James Jones Jr/Shutterstock.com.

Australia-based geoscience data provider Searcher Seismic has begun a seismic reprocessing project covering 8,500km of offshore data in Equatorial Guinea.

This initiative aims to support the country’s upcoming offshore licensing round, EG Ronda 2026.

Searcher said the interim results are already available and final data is expected before the round opens in April 2026.

The company will leverage broadband pre-stack depth migration (PSDM) and full waveform inversion (FWI) technology to update existing datasets.

It aims to produce higher-resolution subsurface images of Equatorial Guinea’s offshore basins.

This is expected to provide exploration and production companies with improved geological insights ahead of the licensing process, said Searcher.

Searcher managing director Alan Hopping said: “This project is about more than reprocessing data, it is about delivering actionable insight.

“By combining cutting-edge imaging with fast-track delivery, we are giving explorers a head start and helping Equatorial Guinea showcase the true potential of its offshore basins.”

Equatorial Guinea’s Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons is preparing to offer up to 24 blocks in the 2026 licensing round.

The ministry recently announced that companies can apply and negotiate contracts directly with the government until the new round launches.

It has also indicated that enhanced fiscal terms will be offered to increase exploration activity and profitability within the sector.

Searcher said that detailed seismic data is an important factor in supporting companies’ exploration decisions and attracting investment.

The improved data, which will be available before the licensing round begins, is said to help reduce exploration risk and attract investment in the country’s offshore sector.