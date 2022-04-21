Reprocessing of the offshore legacy data in the Sea of Oman has commenced already and DUG Technology have achieved extraordinary uplift by applying a modern broadband processing sequence with diligent multiple removal technologies

Searcher announces Oman projects. (Credit: Searcher)

Searcher, a leading multi-client data and service provider, is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals of Oman (“MEM”) to acquire several new seismic surveys and reprocess legacy seismic data both offshore and onshore Oman.

Reprocessing of the offshore legacy data in the Sea of Oman has commenced already and DUG Technology have achieved extraordinary uplift by applying a modern broadband processing sequence with diligent multiple removal technologies. Improving the imaging of the remarkable geology offshore Oman is both resolving uncertainties in the thrusts and fold belt plays and imaging the hitherto illusive stratigraphy below the decollement surface. These insights are revealing an exciting oil prospectivity with unexplored yet significant resource potential. Searcher envisage that the whole 2D and 3D dataset will be reprocessed in this cooperation with MEM, in addition to acquisition of new 2D and 3D seismic in 2022/23.

The offshore Oman 2D and 3D rectification project is already completed consisting of 32,000 km of 2D plus 2,500 square kms of 3D legacy data which has been rectified using Searcher’s proprietary post-stack reprocessing method. This resolves issues with navigation, metadata, amplitude, phase and time-shifts. The offshore Oman 2D and 3D Rectified Surveys are available via Searcher’s on-demand platform, sAIsmic which hosts global rectified seismic data as a subscription service.

Dr Neil Hodgson, VP Geoscience at Searcher commented, “We are delighted to announce our strategic partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals in Oman. Our priority is to focus on the exciting offshore basins where we see significant prospectivity. Together with MEM we will reprocess legacy data and acquire new seismic to reveal new insights into the hydrocarbon system and bring new investors to this oil rich region.”

Source: Company Press Release