199MW wind project will serve Evergy customers

Scout Clean Energy Sells Persimmon Creek Wind Farm to Evergy. (Credit: Kipp Schorr)

Scout Clean Energy (Scout), a Colorado based renewable energy developer-owner-operator, and its joint venture partner Elawan Energy, a global operator in the renewable energy industry, today announced they have completed the sale of the 199-megawatt (MW) Persimmon Creek Wind Farm (Persimmon) in western Oklahoma to Evergy, Inc (NYSE: EVRG) for a total consideration of approximately $250 million.

Michael Rucker, CEO and founder of Scout Clean Energy, said, “The Persimmon Creek Wind Farm has been a reliable source of renewable energy over the last four years making it a solid investment for Scout. We are excited to execute the sale to Evergy as it seeks to deliver carbon-free wind energy directly to their customers.”

Persimmon achieved commercial operation in 2018 with 80 General Electric turbines across 17,000 acres in Dewey, Ellis and Woodward counties in Oklahoma. The renewable energy generated from Persimmon will serve customers in Evergy’s service area.

“Evergy continues to tap into the Midwest’s affordable, renewable energy resources to serve our customers,” said David Campbell, Evergy president and CEO. “Expanding our portfolio of owned renewable generation positions us to ensure customers receive the long-term benefits of these assets.”

Scout is a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (Quinbrook), a global investment manager specializing in lower carbon and renewable energy infrastructure.

“We are delighted that Evergy has agreed to purchase Persimmon from Scout which will serve Evergy’s renewable energy plans well over the coming years. Persimmon was designed and constructed to a very high standard by the Scout team and this is reflected in the value achieved in this transaction,” said David Scaysbrook of Quinbrook and Chairman of Scout’s Board of Directors. “Quinbrook continues to support Scout’s efforts as a leading renewables IPP in the US market to build a diverse and growing wind, solar, and storage portfolio which has rapidly expanded to over 15 GW in 24 states.”

The sale of Persimmon Creek Wind Farm is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023 and remains subject to closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Scout’s legal advisor was McDermott Will & Emery LLP and Evergy’s legal advisor on the transaction was Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP.

Source: Company Press Release