Some of Britain’s biggest businesses have pledged their support for the UK's bid to host the 2020 UN 'Conference of the Parties' climate conference (COP26).

Image: ScottishPower joins leading businesses to back the UK's climate bid. Photo: Courtesy of Scottish Power Ltd.

The following firms – Affinity Water, Anglian Water, BP, Capita, Centrica, Drax Group, GKN Automotive, Heathrow, innogy Renewables UK, National Grid, ScottishPower and Shell are calling on the Government to do everything in its power to ensure the landmark conference comes to the UK.

The companies, which span the energy, automotive, professional services, oil and gas and aviation sectors, believe that businesses have a pivotal role to play in the debate around climate and say that hosting COP26 would act as a catalyst for an ambitious climate policy, putting the UK at the forefront of change.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Cabinet and leaders of the opposition, the companies said: “Hosting COP26 would provide the United Kingdom with a platform to maximise the opportunities of the global shift to clean growth and showcase to the world the best of the UK.

“It would be the country’s moment to build further support for a clean growth trajectory, underscore ambitions for a net zero economy in line with the Paris Agreement and set out the opportunity of economic renewal through climate action”.

Keith Anderson, CEO ScottishPower, said: “The Committee on Climate Change has set tough targets on Carbon Net Zero that offer an unrivalled opportunity to place the UK at the forefront of the global race to decarbonise economies: capitalising on being the first mover on decarbonising our own energy sector, investing in technology and innovation to repeat this across other sectors such as transport; and exporting this capability worldwide. Hosting COP26 will be the perfect platform to show how we will lead the way on the decarbonisation of the economy.”

