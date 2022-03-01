Scatec has 66 employees and owns and operates five solar plants totalling 336 MW in Ukraine

Scatec provides update on operations in Ukraine. (Credit: Michael Schwarzenberger from Pixabay)

Scatec’s main priority in this critical situation is the safety of our employees.

Scatec has 66 employees and owns and operates five solar plants totalling 336 MW in Ukraine. The power plants are located in the central and southern parts of the country.

An emergency response organisation has been mobilised and is assisting our Ukrainian employees in any way possible, including transportation and accommodation and other immediate support.

“We are deeply concerned over the situation we see unfold in Ukraine. We are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of Scatec’s employees and this remains our top priority in the days and weeks to come”, says CEO Raymond Carlsen.

The solar power plants are still intact and can be operated remotely, but none are currently delivering power due to curtailment instructions issued by the grid operator. In 2021, 6% of Scatec’s power production revenues were generated in Ukraine.

Scatec is monitoring the situation and is ready to deliver power when requested by the Ukrainian authorities, but it is currently uncertain when delivery can be resumed.

Source: Company Press Release