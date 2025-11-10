Savannah Goldfields has completed its first gold doré pour since January 2024. Credit: Mark Agnor/Shutterstock.com.

Savannah Goldfields has restarted gold production at the Georgetown gold processing plant (GGPP), marking the resumption of production at the Georgetown gold project located approximately 480km south-west of Cairns in Far North Queensland, Australia.

The company has completed its first gold doré pour since January 2024, with all key plant components now operational.

The GGPP’s crushing, milling, gravity recovery, leaching and elution circuits are now fully functioning.

Milling operations have recommenced, initially processing lower-grade material, with plans to gradually increase the feed rate until stable operating conditions are achieved.

The recommissioned gold room produced a gold doré bar weighing approximately 1.5kg, although its gold content is still being assayed.

Currently, crushing operations are ongoing, with more than 3,500 tonnes (t) of crushed mill feedstock available.

An additional 6,000t of uncrushed stockpiled material is also present at the GGPP.

Preparations are under way to mine and process up to 18,000t of inferred mineral resource from a small open pit at Big Reef, with mining activities scheduled to begin in November.

Savannah Goldfields is in the process of finalising an application to amend the Agate Creek Environmental Authority.

This amendment will address the expanded mining activities planned for Agate Creek, with the application expected to be submitted soon.

The company intends to resume mining at Agate Creek and process its ore at the GGPP, starting in the second quarter of 2026.

Savannah Goldfields CEO Brad Sampson said: “Resuming gold production at Georgetown is a significant milestone for this company and our community. I wish to recognise the significant efforts of our people and the support of our business partners to deliver this outcome for our shareholders – thank you.”

Last month, Savannah Goldfields confirmed that its exploration drilling campaign within the Georgetown gold project has now moved from the Big Reef to the Electric Light deposit.