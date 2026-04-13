Saudi Arabia previously reported that the attacks reduced its oil production by approximately 600,000bpd. Credit: Darren J. Bradley/Shutterstock.com.

Saudi Arabia has announced the restoration of full oil pumping capacity through its East-West pipeline to approximately seven million barrels per day (mbbl/d).

The announcement follows recent assessments of damage to its energy infrastructure amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, reported Reuters.

According to Saudi Energy Ministry, the energy facilities and the pipeline impacted by the attacks have regained their operational capacity following the conflict.

The Iranian attacks struck one pumping station on the East–West pipeline, a Saudi Energy Ministry source told the Saudi Press Agency.

The 750-mile pipeline system has long been an economic lifeline, linking Red Sea terminals in the west to Gulf facilities in the east. It also provides an alternative route, as it did when Iran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz during the war.

The official said the Iranian strikes also hit sites in Riyadh, the Eastern Province and the industrial hub of Yanbu, including oil and gas production, transport and refining assets, as well as petrochemical and power infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia previously reported that the attacks reduced its oil production by around 600,000bpd and decreased throughput on the East-West Pipeline by around 700,000bpd.

This pipeline served as Saudi Arabia’s sole crude export route due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the news agency, Iran targeted the pipeline shortly after a ceasefire was agreed upon.

The ministry stated that it has recovered volumes from the Manifa oilfield, where output had been cut by approximately 300,000bpd.

Restoration efforts were continuing at the Khurais facility after attacks cut Saudi production capacity by an additional 300,000bpd, the ministry said.

The ministry added that the rapid recovery would strengthen the “reliability and continuity of supplies to local and global markets”.