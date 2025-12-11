SPC’s contract with ADES Holding outlines the primary principles for gas field development, operation and production. Credit: Obaida Hitto/Shutterstock.com.

Syria’s state-owned oil and gas company, Syrian Petroleum Company (SPC), has signed agreements with four Saudi Arabia-based companies to provide technical services for the development of oil and gas fields in Syria.

The contracted companies are TAQA, ADES Holding, the Arabian Drilling Company and the Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Company (ARGAS).

These contracts, signed under the supervision of the Saudi Ministry of Energy, aim to provide development, services and technical support for the oil and gas fields.

SPC’s contract with ADES Holding outlines the primary principles for oil field development, operation and production.

It also states the key terms for the final technical services contract, which will cover the development and operation of gas fields and related facilities.

This contract covers five gas fields – Abu Rabah, Qamqam, North Al-Faydh, Al-Tiyas and Zumlat al-Mahar – with additional areas to be determined.

TAQA signed a master service agreement with SPC to deliver integrated solutions and services for constructing and maintaining oil and gas fields and wells in Syria.

This agreement aims to improve operational processes and production by leveraging advanced technologies and equipment.

The service contract signed between ARGAS and SPC supports exploration and drilling through 2D and 3D seismic surveying and related technical services.

This deal is said to establish a long-term cooperation framework for petroleum exploration and development in Syria, with a focus on rapid response and operational flexibility.

Arabian Drilling’s agreement is focused on drilling and workover services for oil and gas wells, including the leasing and operation of onshore rigs.

The company has agreed to supply the necessary rigs, carry out workover operations and operational support, and provide workforce training and development.