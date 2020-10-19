The firms are considering to integrate the current facilities of Aramco in Yanbu with mixed feed steam cracker and olefin derivative plants

Saudi Aramco and SABIC to re-evaluate $20bn crude oil to chemicals project. (Credit: LEEROY Agency from Pixabay.)

State-owned company Saudi Aramco and petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) have announced to reassess their $20bn crude oil to chemicals (COTC) project and are looking to integrate the existing facilities.

In 2017, both the companies have reached a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to construct the COTC project in Saudi Arabia.

This move comes as companies across the world are planning to preserve cash, in the wake of collapse in demand due to Covid-19 pandemic, which has dipped crude prices.

Firms remain committed to advancing crude to chemical technologies

The firms are studying the integration of the Saudi Aramco’s refineries in Yanbu with a mixed feed steam cracker and downstream olefin derivative plants.

In a statement both the companies said: “SABIC and Saudi Aramco remain committed to continue advancing crude to chemicals technologies through existing development programs with the goal to increase cost efficiency, competitiveness and value creation opportunities for petrochemicals.”

In July this year, the state-owned company successfully completed the acquisition of 70% stake in Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) from the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia for SAR259.12bn.

In March, Saudi Aramco received an unconditional approval from the European Commission (EC).

The remaining 30% stake in the petrochemical company includes publicly traded shares that have been omitted from the deal.

With operations across more than 50 countries, SABIC is composed of four strategic business units including Petrochemicals, Specialties, Agri-Nutrients, and Metals.