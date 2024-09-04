Sandvik wins order from BHP for Jansen potash project. (Credit: BHP)

Sandvik has been awarded a major contract from BHP to the Jansen Potash Project, located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

The contract, which includes potash continuous mining systems, is valued at approximately SEK 1.9 billion.

An order value of approximately SEK 500 million will be reported in the third quarter 2024, and approximately SEK 400 million in each of the second and third quarter 2025.

The remaining order value is estimated to be booked in the second quarter 2026. The delivery period is expected to commence in 2028 and conclude in 2029.

The new contract is for Stage 2 of the development of the Jansen Potash Project and follows a SEK 2 billion contract announced in 2022 for Stage 1, which is currently being executed. Sandvik has been collaborating with BHP for several years to develop the underground mining equipment.

“We are very pleased to continue our partnership with BHP and look forward to further strengthen our collaboration with the supply of our high-performing mining solutions for Stage 2 of the Jansen project,” says Mats Eriksson, President of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions.

The Jansen Potash Project has the potential to be the largest potash-producing mine in the world, providing a rich source of potassium, a key ingredient for fertilizer, and supporting global food production.