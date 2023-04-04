The AutoMine Fleet system is a highly advanced automation system for a fleet of underground loaders and trucks sharing the same automated production area

Sandvik has received an order from Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, to supply a AutoMine® Fleet automation system and six autonomous loaders, for use in the Recursos Norte operations at the El Teniente mine in Chile. The order is valued at approximately SEK 180 million and was booked in the first quarter 2023.

The order is a continuation of Sandvik’s long-standing partnership with Codelco on automation solutions, and further supports Codelco’s goal of operating the world’s most automated and digitalized mine. The Toro™ LH514 loaders and the AutoMine® Fleet system − capable of being scaled to support up to 13 machines − will be delivered during 2023. After delivery, Codelco will have more than 40 autonomous Sandvik trucks and loaders in operation at El Teniente.

“I am very pleased that Codelco has again chosen us to deliver our leading automation solutions to El Teniente. We continue to see strong interest in our AutoMine ® solutions that help our customers improve safety, sustainability and productivity, and we look forward to continuing our valued partnership with Codelco,” says Mats Eriksson, President of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions.

Source: Company Press Release