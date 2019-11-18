Sandvik LS312 is designed to meet the latest major international safety standards, including electronic diesel engine safety shutdown systems and roll-over and falling objects protection

Image: Sandvik’s LS312 flameproof underground loader. Photo: courtesy of Sandvik AB.

Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology launches Sandvik LS312, a new 12-tonne capacity, heavy-duty flameproof underground loader powered by a C7.1 mechanical engine with Tier II emission standards. The engine has been developed into a new certified diesel engine system for the Sandvik LS312 with targeted minimization of emissions, maintenance and total cost of ownership.

Sandvik LS312 is designed to meet the latest major international safety standards, including electronic diesel engine safety shutdown systems and roll-over and falling objects (ROPS/FOPS) protection fitted as standard on all units. Significant improvements have also been made to operator cabin ergonomics and visibility to assist the safe and comfortable operation of the vehicles.

This new LHD utility vehicle with Sandvik quick detachment system (QDS) provides a safe and efficient solution to meet the challenges of underground coal loading and hauling applications and reduces personnel exposure to harmful diesel emissions through use of Tier II engine and integrated exhaust aftertreatment systems. Reduced consumables and up to 20% diesel fuel savings, as well as 15% reduction in service time due to improved maintainability, contribute to lower operating costs.

The new LS312 can be used in conjunction with Sandvik’s 57 tonne hydraulic assist roof support trailer for relocating larger longwall equipment, as well as a range of other QDS attachments.

In addition, Sandvik offers you the possibility to upgrade and rebuild your existing LS190 loader fleet with the new C7.1 mechanical engine with integration into other models, such as the LS170 planned in the near future. This can be completed in conjunction with a rebuild or as a standalone upgrade package performed in one of our Sandvik OEM workshops.

Zane Swingler, Product Manager Flameproof Load and Haul, Mechanical Cutting Division, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology comments “Our new Sandvik LS312 flameproof underground loader is full of new innovations designed to improve safety, minimizse emissions, increase productivity and lower your operating costs. We have combined feedback from customers and service personnel with our long history in underground coal LHDs to continually improve the product.“