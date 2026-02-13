Sandvik agrees to buy ThoroughTec Simulation in South Africa

ThoroughTec will join Sandvik’s Parts and Services division, part of its mining business area. Credit: ChristianLphoto/Shutterstock.com.

Swedish engineering group Sandvik has agreed to acquire ThoroughTec Simulation, a South African company specialising in equipment simulators and simulation-based training for the mining industry.

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The transaction is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2026), pending standard regulatory clearances.

Under the agreement, ThoroughTec will be integrated into Sandvik’s Parts and Services division within its mining business area.

ThoroughTec develops training simulators that are independent of original equipment manufacturers and offers a training management system, enabling mining clients to boost productivity, enhance operator safety and reduce equipment maintenance costs.

By integrating ThoroughTec’s simulators with Sandvik’s digital solutions, the partnership will facilitate personalised training programmes for operators, relying on insights from actual machine performance data.

Sandvik CEO Stefan Widing said: “ThoroughTec is a great addition to Sandvik. Their solutions will strengthen our aftermarket offering and help customers enhance both productivity and safety in their operations through advanced training technologies.”

ThoroughTec, based in Durban, employs more than 200 people and has an extensive sales and support network.

In November 2025, Sandvik obtained a €500m ($576.19m) loan from the European Investment Bank to bolster its research and development (R&D) initiatives in automated, digital and sustainable mining technologies.

This funding will support Sandvik’s R&D projects between 2026 and 2029, focusing on activities in Sweden, Finland and Germany.

In September 2025, Sandvik secured an order for underground mining equipment from Zimplats, a platinum group metals producer in Zimbabwe, intended for use at the Ngezi mines complex.

The contract, valued at approximately Skr280m ($29.96m), was recorded in Q3 2025.