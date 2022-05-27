Sandstorm is a gold royalty company that provides upfront financing to gold mining companies that are looking for capital and in return, receives the right to a percentage of the gold produced from a mine, for the life of the mine

Sandstorm Gold Royalties and Equinox Gold Launch Sandbox Royalties. (Credit: jplenio from Pixabay)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (“Sandstorm Gold Royalties” or “Sandstorm”) (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) and Equinox Gold Corp. (“Equinox Gold”) (TSX: EQX, NYSE American: EQX) are pleased to announce the creation of Sandbox Royalties Corp. (“Sandbox Royalties” or “Sandbox”), a new diversified metals royalty company. Equinox Gold and Sandstorm have each entered into definitive purchase and sale agreements (the “Definitive Agreements”) with Rosedale Resources Ltd. (“Rosedale”) whereby Rosedale will acquire a portfolio of royalties from Equinox Gold for consideration of $28.4 million in common shares of Rosedale and from Sandstorm for consideration of $65 million comprising $32.1 million in common shares of Rosedale and $32.9 million in a promissory note convertible into common shares of Rosedale (collectively, the “Transaction”). Upon closing, Rosedale intends to change its corporate name to Sandbox Royalties Corp. In this press release, Rosedale is used to refer to the company before closing and Sandbox is used to refer to the company after closing. All dollar figures are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

Nolan Watson, President & CEO of Sandstorm, commented: “Over the last several months, Sandstorm has been actively working on finding unique and strategic ways to unlock value for our shareholders. With the creation of Sandbox, a diversified royalty company, we are taking royalties that don’t currently receive their warranted value within Sandstorm’s existing portfolio and surfacing their value so that our shareholders can benefit now. Sandbox Royalties will join our growing list of strategic partners, with which we can team up on future transactions and garner the most value across a broad spectrum of royalties in terms of size and metal type.”

Christian Milau, CEO of Equinox Gold, commented: “Equinox Gold has surfaced tremendous value as a significant and supportive shareholder of Solaris Resources and i-80 Gold, our previous spin-out companies, and intends to continue that track record with Sandbox Royalties. Greg Smith will be an exceptional leader for Sandbox Royalties. His industry knowledge and corporate development skills have been integral to Equinox Gold’s growth and success over the last five years. Greg will continue to represent Equinox Gold on the boards of Solaris Resources and i-80 Gold and will transition from President of Equinox Gold to assume the new role of President and CEO of Sandbox Royalties. We look forward to working closely with him as a supportive partner in this new venture.”

Ross Beaty, Chairman of Equinox Gold, commented: “Sandbox Royalties will create immediate and future value for Equinox Gold from our portfolio of royalties and will continue our close relationship with Sandstorm. Greg Smith will focus on building Sandbox Royalties while Equinox Gold slows its M&A activities to focus on developing our peer-leading internal growth pipeline including our new Santa Luz gold mine in Brazil, which is ramping up to commercial production, our large expansion projects at Los Filos, Aurizona and Castle Mountain, and our major in-construction gold mine at Greenstone.”

Source: Company Press Release