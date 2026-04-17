Representatives from both companies signed an MoU at Hitachi Energy’s headquarters in Switzerland. Credit: Samsung C&T.

Samsung C&T Engineering & Construction (E&C) Group has expanded its partnership with Hitachi Energy to expedite entry into the European power grid sector.

Representatives from both companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on 13 April at Hitachi Energy’s headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, confirming plans to work together on power grid projects.

The agreement expands a strategic partnership that began in October 2024 and was initially centred around high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission projects.

Under the new arrangement, Samsung C&T and Hitachi Energy will broaden their cooperation to cover high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) technologies, covering a larger range of power grid solutions within Europe.

Hitachi Energy has been developing HVDC technologies for more than 70 years, utilising them in long-distance transmission, cross-border connections and subsea cable systems.

The company also provides heating, ventilation and air conditioning infrastructure, which supports the stability of existing power grids.

The integration of both technologies supports efforts to modernise and increase the reliability of power networks.

Rising power demand throughout Europe, particularly from sectors such as transport, industrial operations and data centres, has placed increased pressure on electricity networks.

At the same time, the growing inclusion of renewable energy sources introduces further variability, highlighting the need for efficient and flexible transmission solutions.

Both HVDC and HVAC systems are seen as important to supporting these changes and facilitating the transfer of electricity between countries.

Hitachi Energy supplies power technology globally, with its systems, automation and electronics used in more than 140 countries.

Samsung C&T and Hitachi Energy will now develop strategies and identify projects for joint participation in the European market under the terms of the new agreement.

The companies plan to establish a pipeline of collaborative projects focused on advancing electricity infrastructure.

Hitachi Energy Grid Integration business CEO Niklas Persson said Europe is entering a crucial phase in the energy transition, emphasising the necessity of strong alternating current grid infrastructure.

He further noted that enhancing collaboration would expedite grid modernisation, bolster system stability and facilitate the integration of renewable energy.

Samsung C&T and Hitachi Energy are currently working together on Project Lightning, a subsea power supply system for offshore facilities managed by ADNOC in the United Arab Emirates, as well as the Marinus Link HVDC project in Australia.