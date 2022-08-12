With an overall value of around 900 million USD, Saipem is taking care of the engineering, procurement and construction, including hook-up and commissioning assistance, of the Quiluma platform and of the relevant onshore natural gas processing plantFangola

Saipem: three new EPC contracts awarded in Angola for a total amount of around $900m. (Credit: SAIPEM SpA)

Saipem has been awarded three new contracts (one onshore and two offshore) by the New Gas Consortium composed by two wholly owned subsidiaries of Azule Energy (Eni Angola Exploration B.V. and BP Exploration (Angola) Limited), Sonangol P&P, Chevron, TotalEnergies, for the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) activities relevant to the Quiluma & Maboqueiro fields development project off the northwest coast of Angola.

With an overall value of around 900 million USD, Saipem is taking care of the engineering, procurement and construction, including hook-up and commissioning assistance, of the Quiluma platform and of the relevant onshore natural gas processing plant. This confirms customers’ trust in Saipem for the execution of complex projects both in terms of technology and logistics, carried out in line with local content and with the highest environmental sustainability standards. In particular, this is the first project carried out in Angola relevant to a “Non-Associated Gas” field.

The participation in the said development initiatives in the “Lower Congo Basin”, that will provide the Angola LNG plant with additional gas volumes for both international and domestic market, consolidates Saipem’s strategic positioning in West Africa and in Angola, where the company has been working for over 40 years.

Source: Company Press Release