The Deep Value Driller, a drill-ship managed by Saipem under a bareboat charter, will soon begin a new project in Indonesia. Credit: T. Schneider/Shutterstock.com.

Saipem has secured new offshore drilling contracts and extensions worth up to $135m (€116.41m), enhancing its operations in key regions including West Africa, the Mediterranean and the Far East.

The Santorini drill-ship will continue its work in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire for Eni Ghana Exploration & Production and Eni Côte d’Ivoire.

This seventh-generation drill-ship will ensure continuity of operations before its next drilling project in the Mediterranean.

Additionally, the Deep Value Driller, a drill-ship managed by Saipem under a bareboat charter, has completed its task in Ghana.

It will soon begin a new project in Indonesia for Eni Ganal Deepwater, with activities due to start by the year’s end.

Meanwhile, the Scarabeo 9 recently completed a campaign in Egypt for Burullus Gas and moved to a new contract in Libya with Eni North Africa. It is expected to remain active until early 2026.

Last month, Saipem secured a $1.5bn (Tl62.95bn) contract from the Turkish Petroleum Offshore Technology Centre for the Sakarya gas field development in Türkiye.

The Sakarya gas field, said to be Türkiye’s largest offshore natural gas discovery, is located around 170km off the coast of Filyos, Zonguldak.

Recently, the company secured authorisation from ExxonMobil Guyana to proceed with engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) activities at the Hammerhead offshore project.

The contract, valued at approximately $500m, includes providing EPCI of subsea, umbilical, riser and flowline structures for the production facility.

It also includes the gas export system associated with the Hammerhead oilfield development project, situated around 200km from the shore of Guyana.