The extension comprises the diversion from a trunkline and preliminary works associated to a future additional Compression Project

Saipem has received from Qatargas an extension of the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Project. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay)

Saipem has received by Qatargas the confirmation of the exercise of two options for additional scope of work within the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Project (“EPCO” package), the award of which was communicated on February 22nd, 2021.

The additional scope of work of the two options is worth approximately 350 million USD and is related to rerouting of the hydrocarbons from existing wellhead platform through the new facilities, due to existing pipeline being decommissioned.

The activities to be carried out comprise the construction of two additional riser platforms, two additional connecting bridges with existing wellhead platforms, two corrosion resistant carbon steel cladded intra-field pipelines with a length of 13 km overall and decommissioning of existing pipeline.

Works associated with the exercise of the options will be fully integrated with the project activities of two contract awards announced earlier this year, the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore and the North Field Production Sustainability Pipeline, which are both part of the strategic development of the North Field production plateau.

This commercial achievement is a further proof of trust on Saipem by its key client, Qatargas. Saipem is already working actively on project engineering and site preparation activities and it’s looking forward to progress further, by leveraging its competences, assets and technology.

Source: Company Press Release