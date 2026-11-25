Shaheen petrochemical complex is located in the Onsan National Industrial Complex in Ulsan, South Korea. Credit: S-OIL CORPORATION.

South Korean refiner S-Oil has finalised its Won9.26tn ($6.8bn) Shaheen Project, completing a large-scale petrochemical facility in Ulsan, approximately 310km south-east of Seoul.

The project, which has taken more than three years to complete, is part of S-Oil’s strategy to shift its business focus from oil refining towards petrochemicals.

Construction began after the company announced the investment in November 2022, when the project was presented as a crude-to-chemicals development backed by its largest shareholder, Aramco.

The newly built complex covers 880,000m² at the Onsan National Industrial Complex in Ulju-gun, Ulsan.

The site includes the world’s largest single-unit capacity steam cracker, capable of producing 1.8 million tonnes (mt) of ethylene annually, alongside major polyethylene production facilities.

When commercial operations begin following trial runs, S-Oil expects its annual petrochemical production capacity to increase by about 3.2mt.

S-Oil stated that, with the completion of the Shaheen Project, petrochemical products would rise to account for 25% of its total output, compared with 12% prior to the facility’s construction.

The company has invested more than Won14tn over the last decade, with the Shaheen Project forming a major component of this investment drive aimed at diversifying its operations.

A notable feature of the Shaheen Project is its use of ‘TC2C’ technology, developed by Aramco and US-based Lummus Technology. This technology enables the direct conversion of crude oil and low-value residue into petrochemical feedstock.

S-Oil intends to source 83% of the feedstock required for the new plant from its own facilities in order to enhance cost competitiveness.

The development follows S-Oil’s earlier Residue Upgrading Complex and Olefin Downstream Complex investment, which the company has identified as part of its longer-term refinery-to-chemicals strategy.

Established in 1976 as a traditional oil refiner, S-Oil began diversifying its business following equity investment from Aramco in 1991 and subsequent upgrading efforts to produce higher-value products.

The company’s move into petrochemicals aligns with wider industry trends as companies seek new earnings sources in response to shifting global oil demand projections.

S-Oil said it aims to begin full-scale commercial operations at the Shaheen complex in 2027, despite continued challenges from global petrochemical market oversupply.

The company marked the project’s completion at a ceremony in Seoul.

Attendees included South Korean Minister of Trade, Industry and Resources Kim Jung-kwan, Saudi Assistant Minister of Energy Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Ibrahim, and Amin Nasser, president and CEO of Aramco.