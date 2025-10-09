The site has archaeological evidence of human habitation dating back to the Stone Age, according to RWE. Credit: RWE.

Germany-based renewable energy developer RWE has commissioned the Kail wind farm, its first wind farm in the Rhineland-Palatinate region in western Germany.

RWE secured the project during the February 2024 auction and completed the construction in one year.

The Kail wind farm is located on a plateau near the Moselle River, approximately 50km south-west of the city of Koblenz.

It features three turbines with a combined capacity of 12.9MW, adequate to supply around 7,500 households with green electricity annually.

RWE said the construction of the wind farm prioritised environmental considerations, employing resourceful methods.

The company reused the materials from access paths and crane operations to ensure the construction was both environmentally friendly and resource efficient.

Also, the construction process required careful planning, as the site has archaeological evidence of human habitation dating back to the Stone Age, said RWE.

RWE Renewables Europe and Australia CEO Katja Wünschel said: “Thank you very much to the companies involved, the local authorities, the district of Cochem-Zell and the farmers who made their land available, as well as the dedicated RWE team.

“Their excellent cooperation enabled us to complete our first wind farm in the Rhineland-Palatinate region quickly.

“This approach not only supports our commitment to the expansion of renewables but also creates significant added value for the region. For every kilowatt hour of energy generated, we contribute 0.2 cents to the neighbouring communities. They can expect an annual income of up to €60,000.”

RWE said that its investment in onshore wind energy aligns with broader efforts to transition to renewable energy sources for achieving energy goals.

The company is also developing additional wind farms across Germany, targeting a total capacity of 150MW, complementing the 737MW already operational.

Recently, RWE completed the installation of all 72 monopile foundations at the 1.1GW Thor offshore wind farm in the Danish North Sea.