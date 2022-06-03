The 60m long DP2 multi-purpose offshore support vessel was selected for its proven track record in safe and efficient operations

The Glomar Worker. (Credit: Rovco)

We are pleased to announce that we have signed a charter party agreement with Glomar Offshore for the Glomar Worker DP2 vessel, further bolstering our fleet, and supporting our growth in offshore wind.

The 60m long DP2 multi-purpose offshore support vessel was selected for its proven track record in safe and efficient operations, and will be put to work on our growing number of secured subsea survey campaigns for major operational windfarms across UK waters.

We will mobilise a dedicated team of experts on the Glomar Worker to deliver exceptionally high quality subsea surveys and specialised offshore projects, leveraging our comprehensive tooling spread, disruptive technology and high quality data reporting platforms.

This includes powerful Saab Seaeye Leopard electric Work-class ROVs, which are fitted with state-of-the-art SubSLAM X2 technology powered by our sister company, Vaarst, to collect the highest quality data over the shortest time possible to bring schedule efficiencies, and ultimately cost savings to clients.

Simon Miller, Managing Director of Rovco said, “This agreement marks the continuation of a strong working relationship between Rovco and Glomar Offshore, with multiple projects already secured for the Worker, until autumn 2022. Following this, the highly efficient and versatile package will be available to support additional subsea projects, with the capacity to deliver Rovco’s wide portfolio of solutions across the full asset life cycle, including subsea asset integrity surveys, precise 3D modelling of seabed infrastructure, cable and pipeline survey, and decommissioning support.

“We are pleased to continue building our relationship with Glomar to support the offshore wind sector, adding another of their valuable assets to our pool.”

The Glomar Worker is a 60.00m multi-purpose offshore DP2 vessel built in 2008 with an extensive rebuild in 2020, providing excellent living accommodation for up to 44 personnel. The purpose-built vessel provides a combined deck space of 497m2, and an SMST Active Heave Compensated crane for multi-purpose subsea operations. Combined with our offshore capabilities, the Glomar Worker provides an ideal platform for activities across the lifecycle of offshore survey, construction, maintenance and remediation projects.

Klaas Weij, CEO of Glomar Offshore commented, “We would like to thank Rovco for selecting our recently upgraded Glomar Worker for their 2022 campaigns and for the continuous trust shown in our tonnage over the last three years.”

Source: Company Press Release