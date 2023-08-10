PHRS is a passive safety system required for ensuring long-term removal of heat from the reactor core into the atmosphere in the absence of all power supply sources

Rosatom installs eight heat exchangers of passive heat removal system at Rooppur NPP Unit 1. (Credit: Communications Division of ROSATOM Engineering Division)

Installation of eight heat exchangers of passive heat removal system (PHRS) has been completed at Unit 1 of Rooppur NPP (general designer and general contractor is Rosatom State Corporation engineering Division). Each heat exchanger is a metal structure weighing over 32 tons, 8530 meters long, 5904 сеntimeters wide. The installation was performed at elevation +38.100.

PHRS is a passive safety system required for ensuring long-term removal of heat from the reactor core into the atmosphere in the absence of all power supply sources.

“When the system is operational, atmospheric air enters the PHRS heat exchanger which cools it down at one side, while the steam from the steam generator condenses inside the heat exchanging tubes”, explained Alexey Deriy, Vice President of ASE JSC – Director for Rooppur NPP Construction Project.

