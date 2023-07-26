The installation of the complex metal structure was carried out in three main stages

Specialists of Kursk Branch Office of Trest RosSEM LLC (subsidiary construction organization of ROSATOM Engineering Division) completed the installation of ventilation stack of the auxiliary reactor building of Kursk NPP-2 Unit 2.

The installation of the complex metal structure was carried out in three main stages. After the stack elements had been manufactured in the workshop, they were pre-assembled on the ground in one mounting unit 54.5 m long at a specialized site close to the building. After that, the assembled unit was put in design position at elevation +35.000 m, with the help of a caterpillar crane with a loading capacity of 1200 tons.

The manufacture, pre-assembly and installation of the ventilation stack at Unit 2 took 35 days, which is 27 days less than the similar works at Unit 1. Such results were achieved due to optimization of the process operations and elimination of non-production losses.

The ventilation stack is part of the process ventilation system of the reactor buildings and the special building. It is intended for removal of excess heat and moisture and maintenance of the necessary conditions for operation of the equipment and the maintenance personnel during repair and refueling or the reactor shutdown. After passing through the filtration units with a high degree of purity, the cleaned air is fed to the stack, and accordingly it does not pollute the atmosphere.

“The ventilation stack is one of the highest structures in the power unit start-up complex, exceeded only by 179-m evaporation cooling towers”, said Oleg Shperle, Vice President of ASE JSC, Director of Kursk NPP Construction Project. “The design characteristics of the ventilation stack are intended to withstand strong wind loads and seismic impact up to six points”.

