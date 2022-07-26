The agreement envisions a partnership to construct a 128 MW wind farm in the Son La Province in north-western Vietnam

The document was signed by An Xuan Energy CEO Nguyen Quang Luan and NovaWind CEO Grigoriy Nazarov. (Credit: JSC NovaWind)

NovaWind (Rosatom’s wind power division) and representatives of An Xuan Energy signed a cooperation agreement for the construction of a wind farm in Vietnam. The agreement envisions a partnership to construct a 128 MW wind farm in the Son La Province in north-western Vietnam.

The document was signed by An Xuan Energy CEO Nguyen Quang Luan and NovaWind CEO Grigoriy Nazarov.

“We have gained extensive expertise as a wind power project developer in Russia and are ready to deploy our competencies on the international scale. Rosatom is already implementing a number of projects in Vietnam in the field of energy and science, and now these areas of cooperation are expanding. Wind power projects will both contribute to energy security and industrial development of the region and accelerate country’s transition to a sustainable energy mix,” Grigoriy Nazarov said.

“We are very excited about signing a cooperation agreement with NovaWind – Rosatom’s wind power division – regarding a wind power project in Son La Province. It will bring economic and social benefits to the country, the energy system of Vietnam as well as people in the province. We are committed to work together with NovaWind to reach a successful commerce operation as planned,” Nguyen Quang Luan said.

Source: Company Press Release