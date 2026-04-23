Full commercial operations at the facility are expected in Q3 2026. Credit: Rio2 Limited/GlobeNewswire.

Rio2 has initiated the commissioning phase of the new tailings filtration facility (TFF) at the recently acquired Condestable Copper Mine in Peru.

The new TTF signifies a key operational advancement, marking the end of an 18-month construction period backed by an investment of around $27m (C$36.91m).

It is designed to process 8,400 tonnes per day (tpd), handling all of Condestable’s current tailings output and allowing for future expansion.

The commissioning phase is set to be completed in ten weeks, with full commercial operations expected in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2026).

Filtered dry tailings from the TFF will first be placed in the existing approved impoundment facilities, later moving to Tailings Storage Facility #6.

The permitting process for the TFF is advanced, with environmental approval anticipated in Q3.

The facility will initially handle 43 million tonnes (mt), with potential expansions allowing up to 170mt to support future mine life.

Transitioning to a dry-stacking facility, Condestable is enhancing its tailings management standards in line with its Copper Mark Certification.

The new system will improve water recovery at the mine from around 60% to nearly 90%, enabling future projects without the need for new water permits or increased local water usage.

Rio2 president and CEO Andrew Cox said: “We are very happy about this important step at Condestable.

“The operating team’s commitment to the highest environmental and safety standards has been impressive and the beginning of the commissioning phase of the filter plant is strong evidence of this effort.

“It is also an important step for the next stage of growth at the mine, which we at Rio2 will be excited to unveil before the end of this year.”

In February last year, Rio2 began construction of its Fenix Gold Mine in the Maricunga Gold Belt of the Atacama region in Chile.