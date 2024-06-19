Rio Tinto invests to maintain anode production at Grande-Baie smelter. (Credit: Rio Tinto)

Rio Tinto will invest US$165 million (CA$226 million) in its Grande-Baie smelter to refurbish two anode baking furnaces that have reached the end of their useful life. The company will also carry out feasibility studies for the eventual replacement of the scrubbers and overhead bridge cranes at the anode production centre.

The work to rebuild the concrete shell and refractory lining of the anode baking furnaces will be carried out over two years, in 2025 and 2026. The new equipment will ensure a competitive supply of anodes to the Grande-Baie and Laterrière plants for decades to come.

Rio Tinto will offset the carbon emissions related to the construction project through various initiatives like planting trees near the aluminium smelter.

Grande-Baie and Laterrière Operations Director Martin Lavoie said: ‘‘The refurbishment of the Grande-Baie smelter’s anode baking furnaces is a major investment that will ensure the sustainability and competitiveness of responsible aluminium production in the region for decades to come and will generate significant economic benefits. We are very happy to be completing this project over the next years in collaboration with our employees and local business partners.”

Most of the economic benefits associated with the project will be generated in Quebec. At the peak of the project, about 185 workers should be on site.

Rio Tinto completed the replacement of its anode baking furnaces at the Alma aluminium smelter in 2021.