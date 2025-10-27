The trial represents Rio Tinto’s inaugural use of the technology in its surface mining operations. Credit: Rio Tinto/Business Wire.

Rio Tinto, in partnership with China’s State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) Qiyuan, has initiated a trial for battery-swap technology for electric haul trucks at the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine located in Mongolia.

The trial represents Rio Tinto’s inaugural use of this technology in its surface mining operations.

According to Rio Tinto, the initiative is a significant advancement in creating affordable technology and gaining operational insights necessary to lower emissions from mining haulage fleets, which are the major contributors to the company’s scope 1 and 2 carbon footprints.

In the past year, the partnership has delivered and installed a fleet of eight 91-tonne (t) Tonly trucks, along with 13 batteries, each with capacity of 800kWh, as well as a battery-swapping station, a static charger, and the necessary infrastructure.

Rio Tinto global equipment and diesel transition general manager Ben Woffenden said: “The launch of this trial with SPIC Qiyuan is an important milestone, harnessing China’s widely used and leading battery-swap technology in a partnership that supports Rio Tinto’s drive to accelerate low-carbon innovation.

“The rapid deployment and fast-tracked operational learnings have highlighted the importance of partnerships in advancing low-emission haulage alternatives for our business.

“By working with partners such as SPIC Qiyuan and Tonly, Rio Tinto is rapidly identifying and adopting cost-effective, proven innovations that can support operational excellence and advance decarbonisation goals.”

The trucks will be used by Oyu Tolgoi for constructing tailings dams and transporting topsoil, providing Rio Tinto with practical experience in operating and maintaining a complete battery electric truck and swap charging system.

The battery-swapping technology enables the replacement of an electric mining truck’s battery at a swap station in under seven minutes, eliminating the need for a fixed charging facility.

This approach is said to reduce downtime and enhance equipment efficiency.

Qiyuan Green Power general manager Guo Peng said: “We are honoured to partner with Rio Tinto to launch this milestone battery-swap truck trial at the Oyu Tolgoi mine.

“SPIC Qiyuan is committed to advancing green energy technology innovation, and this partnership showcases the significant potential of our proven battery-swap solutions in helping global mining customers reduce emissions and enhance operational efficiency.

“We look forward to deepening our collaboration with Rio Tinto to jointly explore broader prospects for the mining industry’s low-carbon transition.”

The trial is set to run until the end of 2026 and will assist Rio Tinto in identifying opportunities for broader implementation of low-emission technology.

Rio Tinto’s global fleet comprises 700 haul trucks, including around 100 small to medium-class vehicles with payload capacities ranging from 100t to 200t, suitable for current-generation battery-swap technology.