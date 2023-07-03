The MJ field is last among the three new deepwater developments that the consortium has brought into production in offshore block KG D6, following the R-Cluster field in December 2020, and the Satellite Cluster in April 2021

MJ is a high pressure and high temperature (HPHT) gas and condensate field. (Credit: BP p.l.c.)

British oil and gas company BP, together with its consortium partner Reliance Industries (RIL), has started production from the MJ field, located in block KG D6, off the east coast of India.

The RIL-BP consortium started the production of gas and condensate from the MJ field after completing the testing and commissioning activities.

The MJ field represents the last among three new deepwater developments the consortium has brought into production in offshore block KG D6.

Earlier, the consortium brought the R-Cluster field into operations in December 2020 and the Satellite Cluster in April 2021.

Together with MJ, all three developments use the existing hub infrastructure for the block.

The three fields are anticipated to jointly produce around 30 million standard cubic metres of gas per day (1 billion cubic feet a day) once MJ field reaches peak production.

BP CEO Bernard Looney said: “By safely bringing these new developments onstream, RIL and bp are making an important contribution to meeting India’s demand for secure supplies of gas.

“Our close strategic partnership with RIL now stretches back over 15 years and we are proud of how it continues to deepen – in gas, retail, aviation fuels and sustainable mobility solutions.

“Together we are helping to meet India’s growing energy needs, bringing the best of each partner to create real value.”

MJ is a high-pressure and high-temperature (HPHT) gas and condensate field, discovered in 2013 and sanctioned in 2019.

It is located about 30km from the existing onshore terminal at Gadimoga on the east coast of India, in water depths of up to 1,200m.

The field will produce from eight wells and is expected to reach a peak production of around 12 million metric standard cubic meters per day of gas and 25,000 barrels of condensate per day.

The development includes a new floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, dubbed Ruby, to process and separate the condensate, gas, water, and impurities.

Ruby stores the condensate before being offloaded to shuttle tankers for supply to Indian refineries.

RIL owns a 66.67% participating interest in the KG D6 block and is also the operator, while bp holds the remaining 33.33% participating interest.

Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said: “We continue to be proud of our partnership with bp that combines our expertise in commissioning complex projects under some of the most challenging environments in the last few years.

“Alongside the other KG D6 fields, the MJ development truly supports the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Energy vision’ laid out by the Government of India.”