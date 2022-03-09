In the past 10 years, Ausenco has delivered copper processing facilities and infrastructure into projects totalling US$7 billion globally

Rex partners with Ausenco for Hillside Copper Project. (Credit: Łukasz Klepaczewski from Pixabay)

Rex Minerals Ltd (Rex or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Ausenco for the provision of Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) services, in relation to the Company’s Hillside Copper Project, located on the Yorke Peninsula, South Australia.

In the past 10 years, Ausenco has delivered copper processing facilities and infrastructure into projects totalling US$7 billion globally. In Australia, Ausenco also successfully delivered the Carrapateena copper project in South Australia in 2020. This is the most recent large-scale greenfield copper concentrator installation within Australia.

Ausenco offers Rex:

A proven global track record

Added value, with capital efficient concentrator and layout designs plus coarse particle flotation expertise

A proven team, transitioning from current copper concentrator projects

A long-term partner, offering Rex flexibility to leverage Ausenco’s current global expertise in management and solutions.

The initial Ausenco work program will cover 2-3 months of detailed definition to ensure the impact of COVID-19 with people movement and border closures and the consequential impacts on supply chains, development and inflationary costs, and schedules are all updated to deliver:

A Project execution plan

Plant layout optimisation

Bankable level details and schedule

Ensuring design, layout and equipment selection will accommodate the potential future expansion from a base 6Mtpa to 8Mtpa by transitioning to coarse particle floatation.

During this phase, we will be confirming availability of long lead-time equipment and if deemed appropriate, individual orders may be placed.

Rex Minerals’ CEO, Richard Laufmann, said: “Bringing Ausenco and their undeniable track record in this space, to the table at Hillside will have an immediate and positive impact to our capabilities for the timely delivery of the Hillside Copper Project.

“As medium-to-long-term ‘green’ copper demand is championed across the globe, near-term copper production at Hillside has just taken a significant leap forward. These are very exciting times for copper, for Rex Minerals and its stakeholders – copper will play a defining role in reshaping our lifestyle on a global scale.”

In closing, Richard Laufmann said: “As a business, we are focused on building the correct team of people and skills so we can deliver a high-value outcome for our shareholders. The Company is well funded and positioned to advance Hillside to the point of FID in the latter part of CY2022.

“We raised $50m in the second half of CY2021, and are now defining and advancing the best financing options available to the Company and its shareholders. We remain very positive in relation to the Project’s economics and the longer-term supply-demand fundamentals for copper. This is especially the case as the world marches confidently and irreversibly forward to a ‘green’ electrification platform.”

Source: Company Press Release