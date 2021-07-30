The two-day summit will host 1,000 attendees, providing hydrogen professionals the information and connections they need for expansion in Europe

Reuters Events – today announced they are to launch Hydrogen Europe 2021 (2-3 December, Online). The two-day summit will host 1,000 attendees, providing hydrogen professionals the information and connections they need for expansion in Europe.

The agenda will cover five key themes:

1. Policy & Regulation – What governmental support from an EU and national level will get Europe to 6 GW by 2024? Unravel the detail from Energy Ministers and policymakers on how to develop the hydrogen market in Europe.

2. Scalability in Europe – The targets have been set, but how do we get there? Learn from leading developers, utilities, OEMs, and technology providers on how cost competitiveness can be achieved from Hydrogen at Scale.

3. Infrastructure Requirements – Ports, gas grid operators, and other infrastructure stakeholders discuss developing Europe’s Hydrogen backbone.

4. Financing Hydrogen – De-risking the hydrogen economy to support the flow of capital from funds, banks, and alternative investors.

5. Driving up Demand – How the aviation, mobility, metals, and hard-to-abate sectors can decarbonize with hydrogen.

Leaders speaking at the online event include:

· Marco Alvera, CEO, Snam

· Baroness Brown of Cambridge, Chair, Carbon Trust

· Ana Quelhas, Managing Director – Hydrogen, EDPR

· William Rowe, CEO – Octopus Hydrogen

· Tomas Malango, Hydrogen Director, Repsol

· François Paquet, Impact Director, Renewable Hydrogen Coalition

· Belen Linares Corell, Innovation Director, Acciona Energy

· Ivan Pavlovic, Director, Senior Energy / Green & Sustainable Specialist, Natixis

· Tobias Paulun, Chief Strategy Officer, European Energy Exchange

“EU commitments and global partnerships have made it clear that Hydrogen is not experiencing a hype cycle, it’s here to stay and more promising than ever. However, cost and capacity remain an obstacle. For hydrogen to define the energy landscape now is the time to build a business framework and produce at scale” – Luke Brett, Project Director – Hydrogen, Reuters Events.

