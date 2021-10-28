Run over two days in the Singapore time zone (SGT), Reuters Events: Energy Transition Asia Pacific will define the future of our energy system

Reuters Events: Energy Transition Asia Pacific 2021 is the region’s most senior strategic conference. (Credit: Jürgen Jester from Pixabay)

The flagship Reuters Events: Energy Transition Asia Pacific 2021 event (30th November & 1st December 2021, Online) will unite regional leaders and change makers from across the public and private sectors, to shed light on the defining issue of our time and tackle the energy transition head on.

Run over two days in the Singapore time zone (SGT), Reuters Events: Energy Transition Asia Pacific will define the future of our energy system, inspire a decade of action and prepare the sector for COP26, with diverse voices from around the word bringing passion, experience and expertise to deliver a new path forward. With 8 weeks to go, the countdown has begun. Make sure you’re there!

Visit the website here to find out more: https://bit.ly/2Z5bJWo

Industry-leading speakers already confirmed in attendance include:

– Mr. Mukesh Kumar Surana, Chairman and MD, Hindustan Petroleum

· Thomas Baudlot, CEO of Energy Solutions APAC & Country Head, Engie Southeast Asia

· Axel Thiemann, CEO, Sonnedix · Nitin Apte, CEO, Vena Energy

· Desmond Godson, CEO, Asia Biogas · Low Yen Ling, Minister for Trade and Industry, Singapore

· Pratima Rangarajan, CEO, Oil & Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI)

· Professor Hidetoshi Nishimura, President, Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA)

· Mohamad Irwan Aman, Director and Head of Sustainability at Sarawak Energy, Board Member of UN Global Compact

· Esther An, Board Member, UNESCAP

· Vipul Tuli, South Asia CEO, Sembcorp Energy India Limited

· Gagan Sidhu, Director, Centre for Energy Environment and Water (CEEW)

Reuters Events: Energy Transition Asia Pacific 2021 is the region’s most senior strategic conference, uniting 3,000+ CEOs, C-Suite executives, and high-level decision makers, to chart the path forward in reaching net zero, together.

