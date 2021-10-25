Run over two days, the flagship event will explore the creation of the future energy ecosystem

Reuters Events: Energy Transition Europe 2021 is the region’s most senior strategic conference. (Credit: Aymanejed from Pixabay)

Reuters Events – today announced the executive speaker faculty for their flagship Energy Transition Europe event (22 – 23 November 2021, Online). Featuring European Commissioner, Kadri Simson, and C-Suite executives from Enel, EDF Energy, ExxonMobil, DRAX and many more, the event provides a central meeting place for European leaders committed to a net zero Europe.

Run over two days, the flagship event will explore the creation of the future energy ecosystem and offer companies, from across the asset spectrum, a definitive guide to their net-zero strategies. Bringing passion, experience and expertise industry leader will deliver a new path forward and chart the path to carbon neutral Europe. With 7 weeks to go, the countdown has begun. Make sure you’re there!

Visit the website here to find out more

Industry-leading speakers already confirmed in attendance include:

· Kadri Simson, Commissioner for Energy, European Commission

· Philippe Ducom, President – Europe, ExxonMobil

· Simone Rossi, Chief Executive Officer, EDF Energy

· Ana Borg, Chief Executive Officer, Vattenfall

· Will Gardiner, Chief Executive Officer, Drax

· Jannicke Nilsson, Executive Vice President, Equinor

Visit the website here to find out more: https://bit.ly/3lUrcBk

Reuters Events: Energy Transition Europe 2021 is the region’s most senior strategic conference, uniting 5,000+ CEOs, C-Suite executives, and high-level decision makers, to chart the path forward in reaching net zero, together

“At Reuters Events, we’re committed to tackling the Energy Transition head on; to shed light on the defining issue of our time and help energy companies meet a uniquely difficult challenge. That is, to be both an energy company of today, and the energy companies of tomorrow.” – Owen Rolt, Head of Energy Transition, Reuters Events

This press release is being issued in association with Reuters Events upcoming flagship Reuters Events: Energy Transition Europe event. More information can be found on the website.

Source: Company Press Release