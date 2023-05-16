The 17 MW/MWh battery storage marks the second collaborative project between RES and SCR following the successful development of the Elektra storage project in Landskrona

RES and SCR Partner with Alingsås Energi to build new battery storage in Sweden. (Credit: Renewable Energy Systems Ltd.)

Global renewable energy company, RES and large-scale battery storage developer, SCR have partnered up to deliver Alingsås municipality’s first large scale battery project. The 17 MW/MWh battery storage marks the second collaborative project between RES and SCR following the successful development of the Elektra storage project in Landskrona.

Magnus Mattsson, Commercial Manager at RES – Nordics commented: “The need for energy storage is heavily increasing in Sweden and projects such as this one in Alingsås and Elektra in Landskrona are game changers for smarter energy systems. RES has worldwide experience in battery storage projects and has delivered over 600 MW to support a range of grid functions. We look forward to bringing our experience into working with SCR again and enabling more renewable energy on the grid”.

Fredrik Bodecker, Managing Director, SCR: “Another landmark for SCR, taking a second project into development together with our partners. The continued transition towards a more sustainable energy future will require more storage capacity to strengthen the grid and reduce emissions from other, more fossil-intensive backup solutions.”

The project will be located in Alingsås on grounds owned by Alingsås Energi and in close proximity to one of the substations of Alingsås Energi. With significant growth of electricity demand from businesses and residences in Alingsås the battery can support the challenge of managing electricity supply and demand.

Rickard Bern, CEO of Alingsås Energi, commented:

“We are extremely happy to be able to attract this type of investment to Alingsås. We see ourselves as enablers in creating the conditions for the green transition that is underway. A battery storage of this size becomes an important resource in the local grid. It contributes to secure the stability for the residents of Alingsås municipality in terms of energy supply and that is one of our main missions.”

Thomas Pettersson, Chairman of the Board Alingsås Energi: “As the Chairman of the Board of Alingsås Energi, I am very pleased and happy today that we have successfully closed the deal for an energy storage facility in Alingsås. According to Svenska Kraftnät, local energy storage facilities will also create benefits for the national electricity system, and it feels very good that we can contribute to increased sustainability for the entire society.”

The battery project is currently under development and is expected to reach final status and be connected to Alingsås grid mid-2024.

Source: Company Press Release