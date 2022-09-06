Renergen will now focus on ramping-up operations over the coming months to full Phase 1 capacity which will play a key role in reducing the country’s carbon footprint by substituting diesel in trucks and for commercial users

Renergen switches on Virginia gas plant. (Credit: jpenrose from Pixabay)

Renergen is pleased to announce a major milestone, with the Virginia Gas Project (Virginia) now operational, transitioning Renergen from explorer to producer status by producing liquid hydrocarbons, with the helium module producing liquid in due course. Renergen has beneficial use of the system and has commenced filling of bulk storage tanks to begin delivery of product to customers.

Importantly, through commencement of operations, Virginia becomes South Africa’s first commercial LNG plant. Renergen will now focus on ramping-up operations over the coming months to full Phase 1 capacity which will play a key role in reducing the country’s carbon footprint by substituting diesel in trucks and for commercial users.

Speaking about this major milestone achievement, CEO Stefano Marani said, “This watershed moment in the Company’s lifecycle has finally arrived. This is a significant step on the path to showing the world that Renergen can become a global player in liquid helium supply and a material local supplier of much needed LNG.

“The transformation of the Company since first listing in 2015 has been truly incredible, and I am very proud of the efforts, hard-work and determination of the team in getting Renergen to the position we find ourselves in today. Virginia is a world-class project, and we will now focus on ramping-up operations to full Phase 1 capacity over the coming months.”

Source: Company Press Release