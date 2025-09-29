The expansion enables ReElement to supply essential defence minerals. Credit: Rebel Red Runner/Shutterstock.com.

ReElement Technologies, a rare earth element (REE) and critical mineral refining company, has announced the expansion of its Noblesville facility by 141%.

This expansion increases the critical mineral refining facility’s size to more than 16,500ft², offering an immediate refining capacity in excess of 200 tonnes per annum (tpa).

Noblesville focuses on producing ultra-pure separated defence elements and rare earth oxides with a purity ranging from 99.9% to 99.999%.

This expansion enables ReElement to supply essential defence minerals including antimony, dysprosium, gadolinium, gallium, germanium, samarium, terbium and yttrium, alongside traditional magnet elements like neodymium and praseodymium.

This investment bolsters the supply to defence and advanced technology sectors in the near term, while the company’s Marion Supersite continues to develop further large-scale production capabilities.

ReElement recently received nine additional separation columns for the expanded production facility and other key equipment including an ICP-MS machine to support consistent commercial output of 99.999% pure products. The company is executing the build-out while maintaining full daily operations at the facility.

In parallel, more than 60% of the equipment for Marion’s initial contracted growth phase has been ordered, identified, or is being installed, aiming for large-scale refining capacity for magnet-grade rare earths battery materials, antimony and additional defence elements.

ReElement Technologies COO Jeff Peterson said: “This expansion of our Noblesville facility showcases the flexibility and scalability of our refining platform and positions us to lead in meeting the growing yet complex demands of both the defence and commercial markets.

“By expanding our existing operational footprint in Noblesville, we can quickly scale production of the high-purity separated elements we have already validated and are producing today. This step enables us to expedite deliveries to our defence industrial base customers while maintaining our focus on rapid deployment of our Marion facility.

“Even with this added capacity in Noblesville, the growth ahead will require significant utilisation of Marion, particularly for battery, magnet and defence elements that we have scheduled for next year. We are excited to leverage this additional operating space as we as continue to showcase how ReElement’s refining platform materially de-risks and strengthens critical mineral supply chains.”

ReElement Technologies’ rare earth element (REE) separation process utilises patented and proprietary refining chromatography methods.