The RopeCon Bardon Hill used to transport overburden dramatically reduces CO2 emissions and environmental impacts

Raising of the Bardon Hill RopeCon track. (Credit: Doppelmayr Transport Technology GmbH)

As part of Aggregate Industries UK quarry restoration strategy, Doppelmayr’s RopeCon system transports overburden for emplacement within the existing quarry. The design allows to control the drop height and, thus, to keep the discharge point close to the emplaced material from the beginning.

This helps to minimise the impact from noise and dust during operation of the system. Recently, an assembly team retensioned the track ropes to raise the discharge height and enable the next backfilling phase.

The RopeCon is a combination of ropeway technology and conventional conveying technology. At Bardon Hill, the system spans 850 m across the entire pit with track ropes. The belt, which transports the overburden, moves on these steel wire track ropes and the material can be transferred onto a second belt directly in the rope span. This second belt is reversible and therefore allows simultaneous conveying and emplacement activities. During the life of the operation, the RopeCon track ropes will be periodically retensioned to allow the system to be lifted above the placed material. This ability to control the drop height minimizes the impact of noise and dust during the system’s operation.

This system is the first such installation in the UK. It will transport Bardon Hill’s overburden at rates of up to 1,000 tons an hour.

Technical details:

Section 1

Length 499 m

Difference in elevation -71 m

Conveying capacity 1,000 t/h

Speed 3.3 m/s

Motor rating continuous -160 kW

Section 2

Length 100 m

Difference in elevation 11 m

Conveying capacity 1,000 t/h

Speed 2.6 m/s

Motor rating continuous 45 kW

Source: Company Press Release