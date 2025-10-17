By late 2025, Radisson aims to finish around 35,000m of its originally planned 50,000–60,000m drill programme. Credit: I Made Pasek/Shutterstock.com.

Radisson Mining Resources is set to extend its step-out exploration drilling programme at the O’Brien gold project to 140,000m, using up to eight drill rigs.

This expansion aims to enhance the delineation of high-grade gold mineralisation beyond the current mineral resource estimate (MRE).

This initiative aims to thoroughly assess the extent of mineralisation at the project, reaching an exploration depth of 2km.

The drilling employs pilot holes, followed by wedges and directional drilling to increase efficiency.

The initial pilot hole drilled below the mine workings revealed a gold concentration of 31.24 grams per tonne (g/t) over an 8m span.

This included 242g/t of gold over a 1m section located at an approximate vertical depth of 1,500m, which is 500m beneath the last mining stope.

Starting in late 2024, Radisson embarked on an extensive exploration programme focusing on significant step-outs beneath the historic O’Brien gold mine and the current mineral resources.

Radisson president and CEO Matt Manson said: “Following the recent completion of our very successful $25m [C$35.14m] financing, we are announcing a major increase in scope and ambition to our exploration drill programme at O’Brien.

“Since late last year we have been demonstrating significant new gold mineralisation in “proof-of-concept” drilling beneath the current mineral resources and below the historic mine workings.”

By late 2025, Radisson aims to complete around 35,000m of its originally planned 50,000–60,000m drill programme announced in May 2025.

Manson added: “Our exploration target at O’Brien is between three and four million ounces of gold in 15–20 million tonnes [mt] at between 4.5 and 8g/t gold. This is based on the proposition that O’Brien’s mesothermal gold mineralisation continues to an exploration horizon of at least 2km depth.

“With recent results supporting this thesis, we now intend to accelerate our efforts with a view to meaningful resource growth at the project. The new expanded programme of 140,000m will continue through 2026 with up to eight drill rigs, generating significant new data, updates to the project’s MRE, and regular news flow.”

The MRE featured in the latest O’Brien preliminary economic assessment (PEA) comprises indicated mineral resources totalling 580,000oz (2.2mt at 8.2g/t gold) and inferred mineral resources of 930,000oz (6.67mt at 4.4g/t gold).

The gold mineralising quartz-sulphide veins at O’Brien are found within a narrow strip of interlayered mafic volcanic rocks, conglomerates and porphyritic andesitic sills belonging to the Piché Group.

These veins are in contact with the east-west oriented Larder Lake-Cadillac Break.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its fully owned O’Brien gold project, situated in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec, Canada.