Questcorp Mining has secured an initial investment from Sorbie Bornholm, a UK-based institutional investor.

The funding of C$2m ($1.42m) will support ongoing work at the company’s flagship projects and provide general working capital.

Questcorp Mining president and CEO Saf Dhillon said: “We are incredibly pleased to have secured this strategic investment from Sorbie Bornholm, a respected international institutional investor. This financing provides us with the flexibility to accelerate exploration across our key assets in Mexico and British Columbia.

“We view Sorbie’s participation as a strong vote of confidence in Questcorp’s team, vision, and long-term potential to deliver value through discovery and development.”

The gross proceeds from the investment will be used to advance Questcorp Mining’s La Union gold and silver project in Sonora, Mexico, as well as the North Island copper property on Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

Additional funds will be allocated to general working capital purposes, enabling Questcorp Mining to maintain flexibility in its operations.

Sorbie Bornholm managing director Whitney Kofford said: “We are delighted to welcome Questcorp Mining Inc. as a new partner and portfolio company. Our decision to invest reflects our enormous confidence in Questcorp’s leadership.

“And in turn, by entering into a Sharing Agreement, Questcorp’s leadership signals strong conviction in their ability to execute and grow value for all stakeholders.

“Sorbie’s Sharing Agreement is designed to align interests towards growth and provide companies with consistent capital that rewards operational success and share price appreciation. We trust Questcorp will use the capital support to systematically unlock long-term value for all shareholders, and we look forward to sharing in their great upside potential.”

Sorbie Bornholm is an investment firm that finances ongoing business objectives for listed micro, small and mid-cap growth companies.

The firm focuses on public equity investments in companies pursuing expansion and on management teams with a clear growth strategy.

Questcorp Mining acquires and explores mineral properties across North America. Its objective is to identify and develop economically viable precious and base metal deposits.

Last year, in September, Questcorp signed a letter of intent with Riverside Resources to acquire a 100% interest in the La Union project.